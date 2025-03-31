HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Stop reading history on WhatsApp: Raj Thackeray

Mon, 31 March 2025
Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday slammed attempts to incite communal tension over Aurangazeb's tomb and said history shouldn't be viewed from the prism of caste and religion.

He also asked people not to rely on WhatsApp forwards for historical information. 

Addressing his annual Gudhi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area, Thackeray said the Mughal ruler wanted to "kill a thought called Shivaji" but failed and died in Maharashtra. 

Afzal Khan, the Bijapur general, was buried near the Pratapgadh Fort and it couldn't have been done without Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's permission, he said.

Thackeray's comments came amid demands by right-wing outfits for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Protests over the issue had also triggered violence in Nagpur earlier this month. 

"Don't we want to let the world know that these people sought to destroy the Marathas but were wiped out instead. Stop reading history on WhatsApp and rather delve into history books," he said.

Urging people not to get provoked and distracted, he said that socio-political situations were different in pre-Shivaji and post-Shivaji eras. 
"We have forgotten the real issues of the present time. Hindus who feel awakened after a movie are of no use. Did you learn about Sambhaji Maharaj's sacrifice because of Vicky Kaushal and about Aurangazeb because of Akshaye Khanna," he asked.

Thackeray was referring to the recently released period drama Chhaava, based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was tortured and executed by Aurangzeb.

He said Aurangzeb was born in Dahod, Gujarat. Those who provoke people for their selfish political aspirations are not concerned with history, he asserted.

Thackeray said a country cannot progress on the basis of religion and cited the example of Turkey and how it "reformed" itself. 

"Religion should remain within the four walls of your home. A Hindu identifies as a Hindu only when Muslims take to the streets or during riots; otherwise, Hindus are divided by caste," he said.

The MNS chief claimed that the BJP-led government's popular 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme would be scrapped. "I told you earlier, but you believed them and not me," he said. -- PTI

