Rajasthan: 14 booked for raising pro Palestine slogans in Eid procession

Mon, 31 March 2025
23:53
Image only for representation. Photo: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters
A case has been registered against 14 people for allegedly raising pro Palestine slogans and waving the country's flag during an Eid-ul-Fitr procession in Baran city on Monday, police said.

Authorities who were present for an exchange of greetings in the Eidgah, boycotted the event and urged members of the Muslim community to stop the activity, they said.

However, the slogans continued as the procession moved towards the Anjuman Committee office on Mangrole Road, they added.

Taking cognizance of the matter, police registered a case against 14 people, who have been identified, under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for provoking religious sentiments, Baran City police station Circle Inspector Yogesh Choudhary said.

He further said that an investigation is underway.   -- PTI

