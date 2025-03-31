HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Manipur conflict due to illegal immigration: Ex-CM

Mon, 31 March 2025
Share:
16:36
Former Manipur CM N Biren Singh
Former Manipur CM N Biren Singh
Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Monday claimed that the conflict in the state was a result of multiple challenges including drugs, illegal immigration and the destruction of forests. 

In a post on X, Singh also took a swipe at Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, asking him if he was aware of the alarming rise in the number of illegal villages in the state. 

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in Manipur in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. 

Amid rumblings within the state BJP seeking a change of leadership in strife-torn Manipur, N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister on February 9 and he quit hours after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. 

"The present crisis is not political at its core and stems from a complex mix of challenges including the drug menace, illegal immigration, destruction of forests, and the systematic pursuit of power by select groups," Singh said.

Claiming that late P A Sangma once advocated for dividing the Northeast into smaller states along ethnic lines, a dangerous idea that threatened the unity of our nation, he said, "Today we are seeing similar attempts to interfere in Manipur's internal affairs to destabilise the state." "It must be noted that when Manipur was facing these serious challenges, others refrained from interfering in our internal affairs. The same courtesy was expected, yet some chose a different path, one driven by narrow interests rather than genuine concern," he claimed. 

"Today, various groups across the Northeast are beginning to recognise the seriousness of FMR, ILP and border security. Manipur's experiences should serve as a lesson, not a platform for political posturing," he said. Manipur is home to 32 indigenous tribes whose identities, cultures, and ways of life deserve protection, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Manipur conflict due to illegal immigration: Ex-CM
LIVE! Manipur conflict due to illegal immigration: Ex-CM

Govt not allowing people to celebrate Eid freely: Akhilesh
Govt not allowing people to celebrate Eid freely: Akhilesh

Yadav further accused the BJP of "using distractions" to avoid addressing real issues such as rising unemployment, inflation, lack of investment in Uttar Pradesh, and failing healthcare facilities.

This IFS officer appointed as private secretary to Modi
This IFS officer appointed as private secretary to Modi

A 2014-batch IFS officer, Tewari is currently serving as deputy secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Is PM Modi retiring? Fadnavis says...
Is PM Modi retiring? Fadnavis says...

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dismissed speculation about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's successor, asserting that Modi would continue to lead the country for many more years.

'Putin Is A Liar'
'Putin Is A Liar'

'Putin dreams about his legacy. He wants to forcibly restore the Russian empire.''Unfortunately, after three years of large-scale war with massive human losses, Putin will not budge from his goal because human life is the cheapest...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD