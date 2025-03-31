HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Aurangzeb tomb is a protected monument, but...: Fadnavis

Mon, 31 March 2025
Share:
13:02
image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said whether people like Mughal emperor Aurangzeb or not, his tomb is a protected monument, but his glorification will not be allowed.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said structures "outside the purview of law" should be removed.

"Whether we like Aurangzeb or not, his tomb is a protected monument. We will not allow anyone to glorify him," he said.

Right-wing organisations have been demanding the removal of the 17th-century Mughal ruler's tomb at Khultabad town in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Rumours about a "chadar" with holy inscriptions being burnt during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) seeking the removal of the tomb triggered violence in Nagpur earlier this month.

Fadnavis further dismissed Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's remarks in an article criticising the New Education Policy 2020, claiming that the Centre was using it to communalise education.

"We are Indianising education. The British introduced an education system aimed at making Indians their subordinates. There should be no opposition to Indianising education. Any patriot would support it. Sonia Gandhi should gather proper information and support this initiative," he said.

He cited a letter by British historian T B Macaulay that stated that unless the then education system was changed, the British would not be able to rule the country.

Asked about the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) demanding the use of Marathi in banks, the chief minister said the language should be used wherever expected, and there is nothing wrong with it.

He, however, urged that no one should take the law into their hands. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump warns Zelenskyy: If you renege on mineral deal...
LIVE! Trump warns Zelenskyy: If you renege on mineral deal...

Chaos at Cong yatra in Bihar, Kanhaiya Kumar leaves midway
Chaos at Cong yatra in Bihar, Kanhaiya Kumar leaves midway

According to party workers, when the yatra reached near the SSB campus on Sunday, party workers were jostling with each other to come closer to Kanhaiya Kumar and take selfies with him. However, private security guards of Kanhaiya Kumar...

'Nitishji Doesn't Need Certificate For His Politics'
'Nitishji Doesn't Need Certificate For His Politics'

'Muslims in Bihar under Nitishji's rule are safest than anywhere else.'

Irked by honking, YouTuber blocks Priyanka Gandhi's convoy
Irked by honking, YouTuber blocks Priyanka Gandhi's convoy

A YouTuber has been arrested in Thrissur, Kerala, for allegedly blocking the convoy of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the police said on Monday.

7-year-old girl found dead with throat slit at Delhi home
7-year-old girl found dead with throat slit at Delhi home

Police said the incident came to light on Saturday evening when a patrolling team noticed a crowd gathered outside the house.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD