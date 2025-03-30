HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Thane teen ends life after fight with girlfriend

Sun, 30 March 2025
11:14
An 18-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide at his home in Maharashtra's Thane district after a quarrel with his girlfriend, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Amrut Nagar in Mumbra area on Friday.

The boy was speaking to his girlfriend on a mobile phone when they both had a fight.

He then allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his house, an official from Mumbra police station said.

The body was later sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the police added.   -- PTI

