RSS chief reaches Smruti Mandir ahead of Modi's visit

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday
arrived at Smruti Mandir in Maharashtra's Nagpur ahead of Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's visit.
The RSS is preparing to celebrate its centenary year.
Prime Minister Modi will visit the memorial of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh.
The
prime minister will also pay respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar at
Deekshabhoomi, where the architect of the Indian constitution converted
to Buddhism with thousands of his followers in 1956.
'Prime
Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium
Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute &
Research Centre. Established in 2014, it is a premier super-speciality
ophthalmic care facility located in Nagpur,' the PMO said.
Prime Minister Modi will visit the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's ammunition facility in Nagpur.
He
will inaugurate the newly built 1250m long and 25m wide airstrip for
Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and the live munition and warhead testing
facility to test the Loitering Munition and other guided munitions.
The prime minister will also visit Chhattisgarh today to lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects. -- ANI