RSS chief reaches Smruti Mandir ahead of Modi's visit

09:07

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday arrived at Smruti Mandir in Maharashtra's Nagpur ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.



The RSS is preparing to celebrate its centenary year.



Prime Minister Modi will visit the memorial of RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh.



The prime minister will also pay respects to Babasaheb Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi, where the architect of the Indian constitution converted to Buddhism with thousands of his followers in 1956.



'Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre. Established in 2014, it is a premier super-speciality ophthalmic care facility located in Nagpur,' the PMO said.



Prime Minister Modi will visit the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's ammunition facility in Nagpur.



He will inaugurate the newly built 1250m long and 25m wide airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and the live munition and warhead testing facility to test the Loitering Munition and other guided munitions.



The prime minister will also visit Chhattisgarh today to lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects. -- ANI