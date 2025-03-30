HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Rebirth: Allahbadia shares 1st post after 'Latent' row

Sun, 30 March 2025
After this full stop, I'm trying to write a new story, said social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia on Sunday as he returned to social media a month after his comments on India's Got Latent sparked a major controversy.

In a new video, titled "Let's Talk" and posted on his official YouTube page, Allahbadia said his podcast The Ranveer Show will return soon and pledged to create content with added responsibility hereon. 

"There was a forced break, which gave me time to embrace stillness. I got to know that so many Indians consider me a family member... To all of them, sorry. In the next 10, 20, 30 years, as long as I create content, I will do it with more responsibility," Allahbadia said.

"...After this full stop, I'm trying to write a new story. I hope you will all support me and my team in this new phase. All I want to say is thank you... Now you will see a new Ranveer... the podcast will return very soon," he added.

Allahbadia, one of the most influential podcasters with over 16 million followers across social media platforms, landed in a major controversy last month over his comment on parents and sex at Samay Raina's comedy show India's Got Latent .

He apologised the next day but the controversy refused to die down with multiple police complaints filed against him and those involved with the show.

The Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest, though it termed his remarks "vulgar". He was allowed to resume his show by the apex court earlier this month.

Allahabadia said the quality of the podcast will keep improving and he will continue to post four episodes every week. 

"In this restarting phase of TRS, to all the people who have been supporting till now, there is just one request, make a place for me in your hearts if possible. Give me one more chance. 

"I like content creation a lot, I like podcasting a lot, to explore the history and culture of our country, that's my passion. That's what I am doing through my job and that's what I want to do."

Speaking about the tough phase he went through, Allahbadia said he doesn't consider it as a punishment. 

"It's a learning, a transformation. God has given so much till now and so I consider this phase also as a gift. It came into my life for the sake of my growth and my transformation. Now I will just let my work speak. I will let my work speak," he said.

He also thanked people who reached out to him after the controversy. 

"Your positive messages have helped me and my family immensely during this difficult phase. It was a tough time, facing open violent threats, overwhelming online hatred and countless media articles. Amidst all of this, your DMs provided us with immense support," he added. -- PTI

