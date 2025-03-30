HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Moon sighted, Eid to be celebrated in India tomorrow

Sun, 30 March 2025
Share:
19:50
image
Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Monday as the moon was sighted this evening. 

Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad said that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that the moon was sighted at several places. 

Eid will be celebrated in the country on March 31, Monday, he said.

 Describing Eid as a festival of brotherhood and harmony, Ahmad said, "On this occasion, we pray that brotherhood and harmony in the country continues to prosper and is strengthened with love." 

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar. It marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: Royals endure middle-order collapse
IPL Updates: Royals endure middle-order collapse

6 killed as tree falls on vehicles after landslide in HP
6 killed as tree falls on vehicles after landslide in HP

A tree on a mountain opposite the gurudwara got uprooted following a storm and landslide. It fell on some vehicles parked on the road, killing six and injuring three others.

ChatGPT faces outage amid Ghibli frenzy
ChatGPT faces outage amid Ghibli frenzy

The server overload of ChatGPT was significantly influenced by the release of a new feature that allowed users to generate images in the style of Studio Ghibli, a renowned Japanese animation studio.

LIVE! 'One Earth One Health': Modi reveals Yoga Day theme
LIVE! 'One Earth One Health': Modi reveals Yoga Day theme

Cong's policies encouraged Naxalism for decades: Modi
Cong's policies encouraged Naxalism for decades: Modi

Modi said the situation is rapidly changing and a new era of peace is setting in Naxal-affected areas.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD