Follow Rediff on:      
Mohanlal apologises amid row over 'Empuraan'

Sun, 30 March 2025
14:50
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Sunday expressed regret over the raging row surrounding his recently released film L2: Empuraan and assured that the controversial portions would be removed from the movie. 

Amidst the intense criticism unleashed by Sangh Parivar against some portions of the movie, the actor took to his social media handle and said that as an artist, it was his duty to ensure that none of his films promotes hatred toward any political movement, ideology, or religious community.

Mohanlal said he came to know that certain political and social themes portrayed in Empuraan, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, have caused deep distress to many people who love him.

"As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films promote hatred toward any political movement, ideology, or religious community. With that in mind, both me and the Empuraan team sincerely regret any distress that may have caused to those who love me," he said.

The actor said the entire movie team has collectively decided to remove those portions from the film. 

He further said for the past four decades, he has lived his film life as one among the people.

"Your love and trust are my only strength. I firmly believe that there is no Mohanlal beyond that." the actor added.

The Prithviraj-directed film, the second part of the Lucifer movie, a trilogy planned by the Prithviraj-Mohanlal team, has become a topic of hot debate over its critique of right-wing politics and the covert mention of the Gujarat riots. -- PTI

