Modi visits Deekshabhoomi, pays tributes to Ambedkar

Sun, 30 March 2025
12:11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, where the chief architect of the Indian Constitution embraced Buddhism along with his followers in 1956. 

In a message written in the visitors' diary at the memorial, Modi said building a "developed and inclusive Bharat" will be the true tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Modi reached Deekshabhoomi after paying tributes to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder K B Hedgewar and second sarsanghchalak (chief) M S Golwalkar at their memorials at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in the city.

He went inside the stupa at the Deekshabhoomi and paid homage to Ambedkar's 'asthi' (mortal remains) kept there.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, both hailing from Nagpur, were present during the visit.

In his message penned in Hindi in the visitors' book at the venue, Modi said, "I am overwhelmed that I got an opportunity to visit Deekshabhoomi, one of the five 'Panchthirth' of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, in Nagpur. One can feel Babasaheb's principles of social harmony, equality and justice in this holy atmosphere here."

He further said that Deekshabhoomi energises people to move ahead with a system of equal rights and justice for the poor, less privileged and the needy.
       
"I have full faith that in this Amrit Kaalkhand, we will take the country to new heights of progress with the values and teachings of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Building a developed and inclusive Bharat will be the true tribute to Babasaheb," Modi added. -- PTI

