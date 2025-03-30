HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi inaugurates Rs 33,700 crore projects in Chhattisgarh

Sun, 30 March 2025
Share:
16:58
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone on Sunday and inaugurated multiple development projects of more than Rs 33,700 crore related to various sectors in Chhattisgarh.

Modi inaugurated projects, laid foundation stones, and commenced various works during a function held in Mohbhattha village in the Bilaspur district.
It was his first visit to the state after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Modi also flagged off the MEMU train service in the Abhanpur- Raipur section via Mandir Hasaud and handed over the keys (replica) of houses to three beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

Modi laid the foundation stone of NTPC's Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III (1x800MW), located in Bilaspur district of over Rs 9,790 crore. This pit head project is based on the latest state-of-the-art Ultra-Supercritical Technology with high power generation efficiency. PTI 

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: Starc's fiery five derail SRH
IPL Updates: Starc's fiery five derail SRH

LIVE! Those who had eaten up fodder...: Shah slams Lalu
LIVE! Those who had eaten up fodder...: Shah slams Lalu

1 killed, 7 injured as Kamakhya Express derail in Odisha
1 killed, 7 injured as Kamakhya Express derail in Odisha

The train was heading to Kamakhya station in Assam's Guwahati from Bengaluru.

AFSPA extended in Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal for 6 mnths
AFSPA extended in Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal for 6 mnths

The AFSPA, often criticised as a draconian law, gives armed forces operating in disturbed areas sweeping powers to search, arrest and open fire if they deem it necessary.

Explosion inside mosque in Maha's Beed, 2 arrested
Explosion inside mosque in Maha's Beed, 2 arrested

During the Gudhi Padwa festival, Hindus visit Hazrat Sayyad Badshah Dargah near the mosque, a villager said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD