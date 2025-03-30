HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Mentally ill man kills neighbour, lynched by locals

Sun, 30 March 2025
A 40-year-old mentally ill person was lynched by angry locals after he bludgeoned a neighbour to death in a village in South Tripura district on Sunday, a police officer said.

Asish Debnath of Kalacherra village under Manubazar police station is a known mental patient who has gone berserk on Sunday morning. Two locals went there to pacify him.

"Debnath became violent and attacked the two. He hit one of them with an iron rod killing him on the spot. The other person managed to flee,  Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nityananda Sarkar told PTI.

After killing Desapriya Bhattacharjee, Debnath took the body to a nearby pond and remained there with the iron rod.

After being informed by the villagers, a police team reached Kalacherra village.

Noticing the police van, Debnath tried to flee while the security personnel and local people chased him.

The villagers caught hold of Debnath and assaulted him. 

"We took him to a nearby health facility where he was declared brought dead," the police officer said.

The SDPO said that Debnath was arrested for attacking police personnel last year and was out on bail.

"We have registered a case into the incidents and investigation is on", he said. PTI 

