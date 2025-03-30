HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maha mosque blast accused shot reel with explosives

Sun, 30 March 2025
19:34
Gelatin sticks kept allegedly by a man at a mosque triggered a blast in Maharashtra's Beed district early on Sunday, police said.

The police have arrested two persons in connection with the explosion that occurred around 2.30 am at the mosque in Ardha Masla village in Georai tehsil, an official said.

According to the police, one of the arrested accused had earlier shot a reel with the explosives and a cigarette in his hand before placing them inside the mosque.

While no one was injured in the blast, the internal portion of the structure was damaged, he said.

The police have arrested Vijay Rama Gavhane (22) and Sriram Ashok Sagde (24), both residents of Ardha Masla village, an official said.

"Gavhane is involved in digging wells. He shot a reel earlier while smoking a cigarette and playing with a bundle of gelatin sticks. He might have obtained the sticks from a licensed seller," he said.

In rural Maharashtra, gelatin sticks are used to carry out blasts in wells, quarries and mines. 

The local crime branch is probing into the incident, it was stated.
The incident led to tension in the village.
 
An official said heavy security was deployed in the village to prevent law and order issues.

The accused entered the mosque from the back and allegedly kept some gelatin sticks there, which triggered a blast, as per officials. -- PTI

