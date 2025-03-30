Israel launches new operation in Gaza

10:39

The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) said that Saturday afternoon, its forces began ground operations in the Al-Jenina neighborhood of Rafah in Gaza, with the aim of expanding the security zone in the southern Gaza Strip.





As part of the operation, the forces destroyed terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation.





At the same time, the IDF is continuing airstrikes against Hamas and other terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip.





Among the targets destroyed over the weekend: weapons depots, rocket launchers, military buildings used by the terrorists, and other terrorist infrastructure.





The strikes eliminated terrorists, some of whom were involved in launching mortar shells into Israeli territory. -- ANI/TPS