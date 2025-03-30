HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
HP: 6 killed as tree falls on vehicles after landslide

Sun, 30 March 2025
20:09
image
Six people died after a huge tree fell on several vehicles following a landslide near Gurudwara Manikarn Sahib in Himachal's Kullu district on Sunday, officials said.
 
A tree on the mountain opposite the gurudwara got uprooted following a storm and landslide. It fell on some vehicles parked on the road, killing six and injuring three others, they said.
 
The injured have been sent to Jari Hospital for treatment, the officials added.
 
Medical teams, police and revenue officials are present at the spot and coordinating rescue and relief operations, said Kullu's Sub Divisional Magistrate Vikas Shukla told reporters at the spot.
 
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur  have expressed deep grief over the incident.
 
CM Sukhu has directed the district administration to extend all possible assistance to the victims and their families. 
 
He has also instructed officers to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured. 
 
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited. PTI

