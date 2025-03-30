HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hours ahead of PM's Chhattisgarh visit, 50 Naxalites surrender

Sun, 30 March 2025
Share:
16:00
image
Fifty Naxalites, including 14 with a cumulative reward of Rs 68 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, a police official said.
  
They laid down arms in front of senior officials of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), he added.

"They surrendered citing the hollow and inhuman Maoist ideology, exploitation of tribals by senior cadres of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) as well as differences brewing within the movement. They are also impressed by security forces setting up camps and the 'Niya Nellanar' (your good village) scheme under which forces and the administration are providing basic amenities in remote areas," Bijapur Senior Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

"Of the 50 who surrendered, six carry rewards of Rs 8 lakh each, which three have bounties of Rs 5 lakh each. Five have rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads. The District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, Special Task Force (STF), CRPF and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) played a key role in their surrender," Yadav said.

They will rehabilitated as per the government's policy for Naxalites leaving the movement and joining the mainstream, the SP added.

The surrender comes hours ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. He will lay the foundation stone, initiate the commencement of work and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects of more than Rs 33,700 crore.

Incidentally, security forces gunned down 18 Naxals, including 11 women, in twin encounters in Chhattisgarh's Sukma and Bijapur districts in the Bastar region on Saturday, recording a major success in the mission to eradicate Naxalism before March 31, 2026. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: SRH lose quick wickets, in trouble
IPL Updates: SRH lose quick wickets, in trouble

LIVE! Never again, Nitish tells Shah on break-ups with BJP
LIVE! Never again, Nitish tells Shah on break-ups with BJP

Mohanlal apologises over Gujarat riots reference in 'L2'
Mohanlal apologises over Gujarat riots reference in 'L2'

On Thursday, the opening day of the movie itself, the Sangh Parivar came out with vehement criticism against the film on social media, while the Congress and a section of the Left platforms celebrated the film for portraying the...

7 injured as 11 coaches of Kamakhya Express derail
7 injured as 11 coaches of Kamakhya Express derail

Helplines -- 8455885999 and 8991124238 -- were started, and necessary arrangements were being made to send the stranded passengers to their destinations.

Now you will see a new...: Allahbadia's1st post after row
Now you will see a new...: Allahbadia's1st post after row

Speaking about the tough phase he went through, Allahbadia said he doesn't consider it as a punishment.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD