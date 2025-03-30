Hamas agrees to Egyptian proposal for hostage release, ceasefire

09:45

Hamas has accepted a new proposal put forward by Egypt to release five hostages, including American-Israeli Edan Alexander, in exchange for a renewed ceasefire, CNN reported, citing a Hamas source statement.





The Egyptian proposal is similar to one presented earlier by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.





However, it is unclear whether this new proposal also includes the release of additional bodies of deceased hostages.





In exchange for the release of the five hostages, Hamas expects a return to phase 1 ceasefire conditions, including the entry of humanitarian aid, as well as an agreement to negotiate the second phase of the ceasefire, the source said.





Israel responded to the Egyptian offer with a counter-proposal, according to a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's office.





"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conducted a series of consultations yesterday, following a proposal received from the mediators. In recent hours, Israel transferred its counter proposal to the mediators, in full coordination with the United States," the office said.





According to Israeli media reports, the initiative would allow for a truce in Gaza in exchange for releasing five Israeli captives.





Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Hamas earlier this week that Israel would maintain a permanent presence in parts of Gaza unless the hostages are released, CNN reported.





The wobbly ceasefire collapsed on Tuesday when Israel bombarded Gaza, shattering two months of calm that also saw dozens of hostages exchanged for Palestinian prisoners, as per CNN. -- ANI