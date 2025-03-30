HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hamas agrees to Egyptian proposal for hostage release, ceasefire

Sun, 30 March 2025
Share:
09:45
image
Hamas has accepted a new proposal put forward by Egypt to release five hostages, including American-Israeli Edan Alexander, in exchange for a renewed ceasefire, CNN reported, citing a Hamas source statement.

The Egyptian proposal is similar to one presented earlier by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

However, it is unclear whether this new proposal also includes the release of additional bodies of deceased hostages.

In exchange for the release of the five hostages, Hamas expects a return to phase 1 ceasefire conditions, including the entry of humanitarian aid, as well as an agreement to negotiate the second phase of the ceasefire, the source said.

Israel responded to the Egyptian offer with a counter-proposal, according to a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's office.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conducted a series of consultations yesterday, following a proposal received from the mediators. In recent hours, Israel transferred its counter proposal to the mediators, in full coordination with the United States," the office said.

According to Israeli media reports, the initiative would allow for a truce in Gaza in exchange for releasing five Israeli captives.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Hamas earlier this week that Israel would maintain a permanent presence in parts of Gaza unless the hostages are released, CNN reported.

The wobbly ceasefire collapsed on Tuesday when Israel bombarded Gaza, shattering two months of calm that also saw dozens of hostages exchanged for Palestinian prisoners, as per CNN.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi visits RSS founder's memorial, pays tribute
LIVE! Modi visits RSS founder's memorial, pays tribute

Protesters against DOGE target Tesla stores across US
Protesters against DOGE target Tesla stores across US

Protesters across the United States and Europe have gathered outside Tesla dealerships to express their opposition to billionaire Elon Musk's involvement in the US government, Al Jazeera reported.

Myanmar quake toll rises to 1,644; over 3,000 injured
Myanmar quake toll rises to 1,644; over 3,000 injured

The death toll from a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar has risen to more than 1,000, as rescue workers continue to recover bodies from the ruins of collapsed buildings.

Op Brahma: India to airlift field hospital to Myanmar
Op Brahma: India to airlift field hospital to Myanmar

India on Saturday delivered 15 tonnes of relief materials to Myanmar under its 'Operation Brahma' that was launched after a powerful earthquake hit the neighbouring country as well as Thailand.

Former Nepal King fined by civic body for vandalism
Former Nepal King fined by civic body for vandalism

Former King Gyanendra Shah was on Saturday issued a letter demanding fine by Kathmandu's civic body following the damage caused to public property and environment during the pro-monarchy protests in parts of the Nepalese capital a day...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD