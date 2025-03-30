HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cong's policies encouraged Naxalism for decades: PM

Sun, 30 March 2025
Share:
18:38
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Naxalism got encouragement for decades in Chhattisgarh and other states due to policies of Congress.

Addressing a public meeting in Mohbhattha village in Bilaspur district, Modi said the situation is rapidly changing and a new era of peace is setting in Naxal-affected areas.

"Over the decades, Naxalism got encouragement in many states including Chhattisgarh due to policies of Congress. Whichever region lagged in development, Naxalism flourished there, but what did the party that ran the government for 60 years do? It declared such districts as backward and turned away from its responsibility," he said.

He said many mothers lost their beloved sons and many sisters lost their brothers (in Maoist violence).

"The indifference of erstwhile governments was like adding fuel to the fire. You (Chhattisgarh) have also suffered it (the Naxal menace). The (previous) Congress government never took care of amenities of poor tribals," Modi said and listed the Centre's initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which gives free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh..

The PM said under the double-engine government, the situation in Chhattisgarh has been rapidly changing.

"Due to development and welfare efforts, a new era of peace is being seen in the naxal-affected areas," Modi said, adding that Naxalism got encouragement due to the policies of Congress.

He said the BJP government not only builds houses for people but also ensures enriching lives of residents.

He said dreams of lakhs of people to get pucca houses remained on paper when Congress was in power. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL Updates: CSK elect to bowl first
IPL Updates: CSK elect to bowl first

LIVE! ChatGPT faces outage amid Ghibli art frenzy
LIVE! ChatGPT faces outage amid Ghibli art frenzy

Shah sounds poll bugle in Bihar, targets Lalu
Shah sounds poll bugle in Bihar, targets Lalu

Shah pulled no punches in lambasting the RJD supremo for alleged nepotism, accusing him of making his wife the chief minister, getting his daughter elected to Parliament and "now both his sons want to become the CM".

IPL PIX: DC outclass SRH with a commanding win
IPL PIX: DC outclass SRH with a commanding win

Images from the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

1 killed, 7 injured as Kamakhya Express derail in Odisha
1 killed, 7 injured as Kamakhya Express derail in Odisha

The train was heading to Kamakhya station in Assam's Guwahati from Bengaluru.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD