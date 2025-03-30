AFSPA extended in parts of Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal

16:36

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, which gives armed forces operating in disturbed areas sweeping powers and immunity from prosecution unless approved by the Centre, was on Sunday extended for six months in entire Manipur, except the jurisdictions of 13 police stations, in view of the law and order situation there.

The AFSPA, which is imposed in areas declared "disturbed", has also been extended to eight districts in Nagaland and 21 police station areas in five other districts of the state for six months, according to a notification issued by the Union home ministry.





The law was also extended to Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and three police station areas in Namsai district in the state for six months beginning April 1.





The AFSPA, often criticised as a draconian law, gives armed forces operating in disturbed areas sweeping powers to search, arrest and open fire if they deem it necessary.





"Whereas the central government after review of the law and order situation in the state of Manipur, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) declares the entire state of Manipur, excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the following 13 (thirteen) police stations of 5 districts, as 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from 01.04.2025, unless withdrawn earlier," the notification related to Manipur read.





The police station areas where the AFSPA will not be in force are: Imphal, Lamphal, City, Singjamei, Patsoi, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingang, Irilbung, Thoubal, Bishnupu, Nambol and Kakching. -- PTI