11 coaches of Kamakhya Superfast Express derail

Sun, 30 March 2025
14:29
An express train derailed in Odisha's Cuttack district on Sunday, an official said.

Eleven coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Nirgundi near Manguli at 11.54 am, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the East Coast Railway Ashok Kumar Mishra said.

There is no injury or casualty reported till now, he said.

"We have mobilised our resources and informed NDRF and fire services. A relief train has been sent to the spot," Mishra said.

"Our frontline officers and support staff have also reached the spot," he said.

Helplines -- 8455885999 and 8991124238 -- were started, and necessary arrangements were being made to send the stranded passengers to their destinations, he added. -- PTI

