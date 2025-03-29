HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Two held for issuing fake MBBS, BAMS degrees in UP's Meerut

Sat, 29 March 2025
08:42
The police in Meerut arrested two people for allegedly issuing fake MBBS and BAMS degrees, officials said on Friday. 

The accused, Bilal and Suraj Prakash were found in possession of equipment used to forge degrees, along with digital evidence, they said. 

According to a district police spokesperson, a case was registered on Thursday based on a complaint by Arpit Jain, a resident of Bhatwada, Meerut. 

He alleged that Suraj Prakash had taken Rs 5.8 lakh from him under the pretence of securing an MBBS admission in Romania but failed to return the money and issued a forged certificate. 

During the investigation, police found fake migration certificates, mark sheets and degrees purportedly from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, issued in the name of Ayaz Nafees, the police said. 

Further examination of Suraj Prakash's mobile phone revealed data on other students who had received fake degrees, the official said. 

Based on digital evidence and the accused's statement, police identified Bilal from Jaunpur, who operated under a fake identity, Brajesh Kumar. Upon his arrest, three mobile phones and a laptop were seized, containing data from about 15 universities across India. 

The duo charged Rs 10-15 lakh per fake degree, the police said. -- PTI

