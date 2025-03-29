HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tariff talks to work out well between India, US: Trump

Sat, 29 March 2025
Share:
08:20
image
US President Donald Trump has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "very smart man" and a "great friend of mine" while emphasising that tariff talks would "work out very well between India and our country".

The remarks assume significance since Trump has repeatedly criticised the high tariffs charged by India and other countries on American goods. 

"Prime Minister Modi was here just recently and we have always been very good friends," the US president said in the White House Friday. 

"India is one of the highest tariffing nations in the world. it's brutal, it's brutal. They're very smart. He (Modi) is a very smart man and a great friend of mine. We had very good talks. I think it's going to work out very well between India and our country," Trump said. 

"And I want to say you have a great prime minister," he said. 

Modi had visited Washington DC in February and held bilateral discussions with Trump. 

The visit came less than a month after Trump was sworn in as US President for a second term. 

Trump had earlier said that India was a very high-tariff nation and reiterated that reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose levies on American goods would kick in on April 2. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tariff talks to work out well between India, US: Trump
LIVE! Tariff talks to work out well between India, US: Trump

Govt approves Rs 62,700-cr deal for 156 LCH Prachand
Govt approves Rs 62,700-cr deal for 156 LCH Prachand

The CCS approved the proposal to buy 156 LCH 'Prachand' worth over Rs 62,500 crore from HAL, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

SC rejects plea seeking FIR in cash recovery incident
SC rejects plea seeking FIR in cash recovery incident

The Supreme Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the registration of an FIR over the alleged discovery of burnt wads of cash at the official residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma. The court said an...

Waqf Bill to be introduced in this Parl session: Shah
Waqf Bill to be introduced in this Parl session: Shah

Only four working days are left for the ongoing budget session to come to an end on April 4.

IPL PIX: Dominant RCB hand CSK a thrashing!
IPL PIX: Dominant RCB hand CSK a thrashing!

RCB handed CSK a 50-run thrashing -- their biggest defeat at home in the IPL.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD