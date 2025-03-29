HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Saif stabbing accused files bail plea, claims case false

Sat, 29 March 2025
10:36
The Mumbai police with the Saif Ali Khan attack case suspect, a Bangladeshi national Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad/ANI Photo
Shariful Islam Shehzad, who has been in the news since January for allegedly attacking actor Saif Ali Khan during a theft attempt at his Bandra home, has filed a bail plea in the Mumbai sessions court.  

In his plea, submitted through his lawyer, Ajay Gawali, Shehzad claims that he is innocent and that the case against him is fabricated.  

The bail application states that the FIR was registered improperly. 

It also states that Shehzad has fully cooperated with the investigation and that all evidence is already with the police, making any tampering impossible.  

The case is currently being heard in the Bandra magistrate court. 

However, it will be transferred to the sessions court once the police file the chargesheet. 

As of now, the Bandra police have yet to submit the chargesheet.  Shehzad is accused of breaking into Saif Ali Khan's home on January 16 with the intention of robbing. 

During the incident, the actor was attacked and suffered serious injuries to his thoracic spine and other parts of his body. 

He was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he received treatment for five days before being discharged on January 21.  

In February, the Mumbai police claimed they had ample evidence against the arrested accused. -- ANI

