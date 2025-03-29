HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PM's visit to Thailand next week to go ahead

Sat, 29 March 2025
Share:
11:56
image
Subhayan Chakraborty, Business Standard

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 6th BIMSTEC summit in Thailand beginning April 3, with the earthquake in the region not expected to impact it 'at the moment', the ministry of external affairs said on Friday.
 
He will travel to Sri Lanka for a two-day visit just afterwards.
 
"We are in touch with the authorities in Bangkok on this (earthquake). There's nothing at the moment to indicate either way whether this is going to have any impact on the summit," Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar said.
 
BIMSTEC leaders are expected to deliberate on ways to infuse greater momentum into the grouping, which has not progressed much in economic cooperation or physical connectivity since 1997 when it was created. It comprises seven nations lying in the adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal -- India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand.
 
"We will sign the Maritime Transport Agreement with BIMSTEC countries, which will be a big step forward. During the summit, the Bangkok Vision 2030 will be adopted, and the report of the BIMSTEC Eminent Persons Group will also be endorsed to chart the future direction of the group," Mazumdar said.
 
Talks on the motor vehicle agreement (MVA), under planning since 2016, he added, have commenced.

The pact aims to facilitate seamless cross-border transportation and trade between Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal by establishing a framework for the movement of passenger, personal, and cargo vehicles.
 
This will be the PM's third visit to Thailand, with the last being in November 2019 for the ASEAN Summit.

Modi will meet Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
 
India's bilateral trade with Thailand currently stands at $15 billion.
 
India remains in contact with authorities in Myanmar on requests for aid, after the country's junta made a rare appeal for urgent humanitarian assistance.

The total death toll has risen to 167, of which 163 are in Myanmar, along with over 300 injured.
 
Visit to Sri Lanka
 
On the second leg of the visit, the prime minister is expected to review progress on cooperation areas agreed earlier with Sri Lanka, alongside Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka.

Both nations had adopted a joint vision document during Disanayaka's visit to India three months ago.
 
During his fourth visit to the southern neighbor, Modi is expected to take up discussions on physical, digital and energy connectivity that have been earmarked as key pillars of bilateral relations.
 
Apart from establishing an electricity-grid connectivity and multi-product petroleum pipelines between the nations, both sides had agreed on Indian Liquefied Natural Gasto be supplied for Sri Lanka's power plants.
 
"We will witness the exchange of several MoUs pertaining to energy connectivity, digitalization, defence, health and multi-sectoral grant assistance. The two leaders will also witness the virtual groundbreaking of the Sampur Solar Power Project," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.
 
The planned project in eastern Sri Lanka, being built by state-run NTPC Ltd, has been called a milestone in bilateral ties.

Misri said India is keen on developing certain projects in Sri Lanka, which may act as energy hubs.

TOP STORIES

Myanmar earthquake toll surges to 674, 1670 injured
Myanmar earthquake toll surges to 674, 1670 injured

The death toll from the earthquake that struck central Myanmar could exceed 10,000, the United States Geological Survey estimated according to their early modeling on Friday.

LIVE! PM's visit to Thailand next week to go ahead
LIVE! PM's visit to Thailand next week to go ahead

16 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter
16 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

The gunfight broke out in the morning hours in a forest under the Kerlapal police station area where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation, an official said.

Saif accused files bail plea, claims case is 'false'
Saif accused files bail plea, claims case is 'false'

In his plea, submitted through his lawyer, Ajay Gawali, Shehzad claims that he is innocent and that the case against him is fabricated.

India-US Tariff talks to work out very well: Trump
India-US Tariff talks to work out very well: Trump

The remarks assume significance since Trump has repeatedly criticised the high tariffs charged by India and other countries on American goods.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD