Markets post best monthly gains in 6 months

Sat, 29 March 2025
Sensex and Nifty logged the best monthly advance in six months.

After a five-month losing streak, the Nifty rose 6.3 per cent in March -- its best monthly advance since June 2024.

The Sensex (up 5.8 per cent) and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index (up 9.5 per cent) registered their biggest monthly advance in nine months, while the Nifty Midcap 100 jumped 7.84 per cent, most since November 2023.

The rally in March was on account of value buying as valuations turned reasonable, revival in foreign inflows and improvement in economic indicators. 

During the past six trading sessions, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in over Rs 30,000 crore in domestic markets.

Earlier this month, the NSE had announced that Nifty weekly contracts, currently expiring on Thursdays, would be shifted to Mondays. Additionally, the expiry of Nifty monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly contracts was set to change from the last Thursday of the expiry month to the last Monday.

However, in light of Sebis consultation paper, the exchange decided to delay the implementation of this change until further notice.

'Members are required to note that the implementation of this circular is deferred until further notice in view of Sebi consultation paper dated March 27, 2025 on final settlement day (expiry day) for equity derivatives,' NSE said in a circular issued late on Thursday evening.   -- Business Standard

Myanmar earthquake toll surges to 674, 1670 injured
Myanmar earthquake toll surges to 674, 1670 injured

The death toll from the earthquake that struck central Myanmar could exceed 10,000, the United States Geological Survey estimated according to their early modeling on Friday.

LIVE! PM's visit to Thailand next week to go ahead
LIVE! PM's visit to Thailand next week to go ahead

16 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter
16 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

The gunfight broke out in the morning hours in a forest under the Kerlapal police station area where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation, an official said.

Saif accused files bail plea, claims case is 'false'
Saif accused files bail plea, claims case is 'false'

In his plea, submitted through his lawyer, Ajay Gawali, Shehzad claims that he is innocent and that the case against him is fabricated.

India-US Tariff talks to work out very well: Trump
India-US Tariff talks to work out very well: Trump

The remarks assume significance since Trump has repeatedly criticised the high tariffs charged by India and other countries on American goods.

