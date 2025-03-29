HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Man arrested in UP for posting objectionable content against Modi

Sat, 29 March 2025
09:21
The police in Hapur arrested a man for allegedly editing and uploading a manipulated photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, officials said Friday.

According to a district police spokesperson, a crackdown is underway against individuals posting objectionable content on social media platforms.

As part of this campaign, Suhail, a resident of Eidgah Road, was arrested for allegedly creating and sharing a controversial video of the prime minister on Instagram.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing. -- PTI

