Karnataka Congress MLC alleges murder attempt, probe launched

Sat, 29 March 2025
11:04
Congress MLC K N Rajendra/Courtesy Facebook
An FIR was registered on Friday against five people based on a complaint by Karnataka cooperation minister K N Rajanna's son alleging that there was an attempt to "murder him", the police said.

Congress MLC K N Rajendra alleged that the attempt was made on November 15, 2024, a day before his daughter's birthday.

According to the police, based on the complaint, a case was registered against five men at Kyathasandra Circle police station in Tumakuru district under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 329(4) (house trespass) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Those named in the FIR have been identified as Soma, Bharath, Amith, Gunda and Yathish.

In the FIR, he alleged that these individuals got a 'supari' (contract) of Rs 70 lakh, with an advance payment of Rs 5 lakh for the operation.

Narrating the incident in the FIR, the Congress MLC stated that November 16 was his daughter's birthday. A day before, some individuals arrived to set up a shamiana'.

"Allegedly, they had come intending to assault or murder me on a supari (contract). Their attempt was unsuccessful. I learned about it in January after receiving a voice recording from my source, he claimed.

He mentioned that two namesSoma and Bharathsurfaced in the recording, which captured a conversation between two individuals discussing a Rs 5 lakh payment made to their account.

The FIR was filed a day after he met Karnataka DGP and IGP Alok Mohan to share information regarding an alleged attempt to murder him. -- PTI

