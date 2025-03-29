JioHotstar Clocks Record 1,370 Mn viewers In IPL Opening Weekend

09:44





The digital viewership of the first three matches was 40 percent higher than last season, fuelled by a 54 per cent surge in CTV (connected TV) consumption, JioStar said.





The JioStar Network (including JioHotstar and Star Sports Network (TV)) had a cumulative watch time of 49.56 billion minutes for IPL's opening weekend.





The opening weekend featured matches like defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings versus Mumbai Indians.JioHotstar reported a peak concurrency of 34 million and a total of 21.86 billion minutes of watch time for the first three matches of IPL 2025.





"The record-breaking viewership across both digital and TV platforms over the opening weekend of Tata IPL 2025 reinforces the tournament's unmatched popularity, greatly enhanced by the extensive reach of our platforms and our dedication to fostering deeper fan connections," said Sanjog Gupta, CEO of Sports at JioStar. -- Roshni Shekhar, Business Standard

JioHotstar, the official streaming platform for the Indian Premier League, recorded the highest-ever reach with 1,370 million viewers for the opening weekend of the tournament, which started on March 22.