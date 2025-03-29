HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

JioHotstar Clocks Record 1,370 Mn viewers In IPL Opening Weekend

Sat, 29 March 2025
Share:
09:44
image
JioHotstar, the official streaming platform for the Indian Premier League, recorded the highest-ever reach with 1,370 million viewers for the opening weekend of the tournament, which started on March 22.

The digital viewership of the first three matches was 40 percent higher than last season, fuelled by a 54 per cent surge in CTV (connected TV) consumption, JioStar said. 

The JioStar Network (including JioHotstar and Star Sports Network (TV)) had a cumulative watch time of 49.56 billion minutes for IPL's opening weekend.

The opening weekend featured matches like defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings versus Mumbai Indians.JioHotstar reported a peak concurrency of 34 million and a total of 21.86 billion minutes of watch time for the first three matches of IPL 2025.

"The record-breaking viewership across both digital and TV platforms over the opening weekend of Tata IPL 2025 reinforces the tournament's unmatched popularity, greatly enhanced by the extensive reach of our platforms and our dedication to fostering deeper fan connections," said Sanjog Gupta, CEO of Sports at JioStar. -- Roshni Shekhar, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pro-Palestine rally organisers booked in J-K's Budgam
LIVE! Pro-Palestine rally organisers booked in J-K's Budgam

India-US Tariff talks to work out very well: Trump
India-US Tariff talks to work out very well: Trump

The remarks assume significance since Trump has repeatedly criticised the high tariffs charged by India and other countries on American goods.

India, Lanka to ink major defence deal 40 yrs after IPKF
India, Lanka to ink major defence deal 40 yrs after IPKF

The two sides are also likely to firm up a currency swap framework and seal several other agreements including one on debt restructuring following talks between Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka on April 5, people...

Govt approves Rs 62,700-cr deal for 156 LCH Prachand
Govt approves Rs 62,700-cr deal for 156 LCH Prachand

The CCS approved the proposal to buy 156 LCH 'Prachand' worth over Rs 62,500 crore from HAL, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

How RCB conquered Chepauk after 17 years!
How RCB conquered Chepauk after 17 years!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar felt that his bowlers grabbing three crucial wickets during the Powerplay overs of Chennai Super Kings' chase was the game-changing moment in their 50-run win in the Indian Premier League...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD