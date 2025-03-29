HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India delivers relief materials to quake-hit Myanmar

Sat, 29 March 2025
Share:
10:31
Relief materials being loaded into an IAF C130 J aircraft from AFS Hindon, Gaziabad/ANI on X
Relief materials being loaded into an IAF C130 J aircraft from AFS Hindon, Gaziabad/ANI on X
India on Saturday sent around 15 tonnes of relief materials in a military transport aircraft to earthquake-hit people of Myanmar. 

A powerful earthquake rocked Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday, destroying buildings, bridges and a monastery. 

At least 700 people were reportedly killed in Myanmar India sent the relief materials to Yangoon in a C130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force. 

The supplies included tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, solar lamps, generator sets and essential medicines, officials said. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed concern over the devastating earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand and said India stands ready to offer all possible assistance to the two countries. 

"Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone," Modi said on X. 

"India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Myanmar earthquake toll surges to 674, 1670 injured
Myanmar earthquake toll surges to 674, 1670 injured

The death toll from the earthquake that struck central Myanmar could exceed 10,000, the United States Geological Survey estimated according to their early modeling on Friday.

LIVE! 3 more cases filed against Kunal Kamra in Mumbai
LIVE! 3 more cases filed against Kunal Kamra in Mumbai

16 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter
16 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

The gunfight broke out in the morning hours in a forest under the Kerlapal police station area where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation, an official said.

Saif accused files bail plea, claims case is 'false'
Saif accused files bail plea, claims case is 'false'

In his plea, submitted through his lawyer, Ajay Gawali, Shehzad claims that he is innocent and that the case against him is fabricated.

India-US Tariff talks to work out very well: Trump
India-US Tariff talks to work out very well: Trump

The remarks assume significance since Trump has repeatedly criticised the high tariffs charged by India and other countries on American goods.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD