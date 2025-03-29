HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Fresh bail for Asaram for 3 months on medical grounds

Sat, 29 March 2025
Share:
00:31
Self-styled godman Asaram
Self-styled godman Asaram
The Gujarat high court on Friday granted fresh temporary bail for three months to self-styled godman Asaram, who is serving life imprisonment in a rape case, on medical grounds following a split verdict. 

The Supreme Court had on January 7 granted interim bail to Asaram till March 31 in this case registered by the Gujarat police. 

At present, he is undergoing ayurvedic treatment in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. As the three-month period was coming to an end on Monday, his lawyers moved the high court seeking bail for another three months, starting from April 1. 

The matter came up before a division bench of Justice Ilesh J Vora and Justice Sandeep Bhatt earlier in the day. 

After hearing both sides, the bench gave a split verdict as Justice Vora granted him bail while Justice Bhatt expressed a dissenting view and dismissed the application. 

The matter was then listed before a third judge, Justice A S Supehia, in the afternoon. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Multiple quakes jolt Bangkok, Myanmar; emergency declared
Multiple quakes jolt Bangkok, Myanmar; emergency declared

According to initial reports from the US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ geosciences center, the quake occurred at midday, with a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) and its epicentre located in nearby Myanmar.

LIVE! Fresh bail for Asaram for 3 months on medical grounds
LIVE! Fresh bail for Asaram for 3 months on medical grounds

IPL PIX: Dominant RCB hand CSK a thrashing!
IPL PIX: Dominant RCB hand CSK a thrashing!

RCB handed CSK a 50-run thrashing -- their biggest defeat at home in the IPL.

Kunal Kamra granted anticipatory bail in Shinde case
Kunal Kamra granted anticipatory bail in Shinde case

Comedian Kunal Kamra has been granted interim anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court in a case filed against him for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a stand-up comedy...

2 killed, 30 hurt as Nepal monarchists clash with cops
2 killed, 30 hurt as Nepal monarchists clash with cops

Nepal police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse pro-monarchy demonstrators who torched a house and tried to break security barricades in Kathmandu. The protesters chanted slogans demanding the restoration of the monarchy in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD