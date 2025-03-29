Fresh bail for Asaram for 3 months on medical grounds

00:31

Self-styled godman Asaram





The Supreme Court had on January 7 granted interim bail to Asaram till March 31 in this case registered by the Gujarat police.





At present, he is undergoing ayurvedic treatment in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. As the three-month period was coming to an end on Monday, his lawyers moved the high court seeking bail for another three months, starting from April 1.





The matter came up before a division bench of Justice Ilesh J Vora and Justice Sandeep Bhatt earlier in the day.





After hearing both sides, the bench gave a split verdict as Justice Vora granted him bail while Justice Bhatt expressed a dissenting view and dismissed the application.





The matter was then listed before a third judge, Justice A S Supehia, in the afternoon. -- PTI

