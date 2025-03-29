HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Afghanistan

Sat, 29 March 2025
An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Afghanistan on Saturday at 5:16 am (IST), the National Center for Seismology said.  

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 180 kilometers. 

The NCS said the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 36.50 N and Longitude 71.12 E.  

In a post on X, NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 4.7, On: 29/03/2025 05:16:00 IST, Lat: 36.50 N, Long: 71.12 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Afghanistan."  

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. 

Further details are awaited.  

On March 27, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted Afghanistan, a statement by the National Center for Seismology said. -- ANI

