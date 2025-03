11:19

stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra





One of the complaints was filed by the Mayor of Jalgaon city, while the other two complaints came from a hotelier and a businessman from Nashik, as per the Mumbai police.





Khar police have called Kamra twice for questioning, but he has not yet appeared for the investigation. -- ANI

Three separate cases have been filed against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra at Khar police station over his alleged controversial remarks about Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.