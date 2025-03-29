HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
16 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sat, 29 March 2025
At least 16 Maoists were killed, and two security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, the police said. 

The gunfight broke out in the morning hours in a forest under the Kerlapal police station area where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation, an official said. 

He said personnel from the District Reserve Guard and Central Reserve Police Force are involved in the operation launched on Friday night based on inputs about the presence of Maoists in the Kerlapal area. 

"Bodies of 16 Maoists have been recovered from the encounter site so far. The operation is still underway," the official said. 

Two security personnel sustained minor injuries in the action, he added. -- PTI

