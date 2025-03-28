Why did Bangladesh's Yunus meet China's Xi today?

14:40





Shariqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Advisor, termed the meeting between the two leaders as "most important and successful." He said that Yunus highlighted Bangladesh's historical ties with China.





"Professor Yunus' meeting with Xi Jinping was the most important and successful. The meeting was very cordial. Professor Yunus highlighted Bangladesh's historical connection with China and mentioned the 50-year anniversary of the diplomatic relations between our two countries," Alam said.





"He (Yunus) discussed about our issues with China and the important thing is that the Chinese President responded positively about each issue and said China is fully supportive about Professor Yunus's government", the Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser said.





According to Alam, Xi Jinping said he will encourage Chinese investors to invest in Bangladesh.





"An important aspect of this visit was to invite Chinese investors to Bangladesh. Professor Yunus mentioned it at the meeting. Xi Jinping responded saying that he will encourage Chinese investors to invest in Bangladesh," the Press Secretary to Yunus said. He said that discussions have been held on undertaking a project on the Teesta River in Bangladesh with Chinese assistance. -- ANI

