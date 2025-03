12:33





Take a look here.

When you imagine Bollywood fashion in the '90s, one of the names that undeniably come to mind is Karisma Kapoor. Known for her fashion-forward personality, she graced the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2025 runway in a chic belted sari. With her hair styled in a sleek pony, her no-accessories look won instant praise from fashion lovers.