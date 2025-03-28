Waqf bill to be tabled in this Parl session: Amit Shah

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Fri, 28 March 2025
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that Waqf Amendment Bill, on which JPC has given its report, will be tabled in the Budget session of Parliament. The Budget session is slated to conclude on April 4.  

Speaking at the Times Now Summit, Amit Shah spoke of the government's efforts to strengthen internal security and expressed BJP's commitment for Uniform Civil Code.  

Taking potshots at DMK, he said the government has not spelled out any rules for delimitation and assured that there will no injustice.  

"The policy of BJP is whenever there is delimitation, there will not be .001 per cent injustice with anyone," he said.  

Amit Shah answered questions on a range of issues, including statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur situation, Bihar and Tamil Nadu assembly elections, caste census and the mantra for winning polls.  

Addressing apprehensions among some parties about the Waqf Bill, Amit Shah said there is no need to be afraid of it.  

"We will table the Waqf amendment bill in this Parliament session," he said, asked if it will be moved during the session. 

The Joint Parliamentary Committee has already given its report on the Waqf Bill. 

Amit Shah said the bill will not be implemented with retrospective effect and people with grievances have the option to go the court.  -- ANI

