Trump admn seeks SC nod to resume deportation under Alien Enemies Act

The justice department, in an appeal, argued that a lower court judge unconstitutionally intruded on the president's national security powers by barring Trump from using the two-century-old Alien Enemies Act to swiftly deport Venezuelans the administration says are members of Tren de Aragua, said the report.





"This case raises paramount questions about the President's constitutional and statutory authority to protect the Nation against elements of a designated foreign terrorist organization that the President has determined has been 'conducting irregular warfare and undertaking hostile actions against the United States,'' acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris was quoted as saying in the report.

US President Donald Trump has approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to continue the deportation of illegal Venezuelan migrants from the country, reported