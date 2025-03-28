HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Trump admn seeks SC nod to resume deportation under Alien Enemies Act

Fri, 28 March 2025
22:31
US President Donald Trump has approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to continue the deportation of illegal Venezuelan migrants from the country, reported Politico

The justice department, in an appeal, argued that a lower court judge unconstitutionally intruded on the president's national security powers by barring Trump from using the two-century-old Alien Enemies Act to swiftly deport Venezuelans the administration says are members of Tren de Aragua, said the report. 

"This case raises paramount questions about the President's constitutional and statutory authority to protect the Nation against elements of a designated foreign terrorist organization that the President has determined has been 'conducting irregular warfare and undertaking hostile actions against the United States,'' acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris was quoted as saying in the report.

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: CSK 7 down; RCB set for easy win
Multiple quakes jolt Bangkok, Myanmar; emergency declared
According to initial reports from the US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ geosciences center, the quake occurred at midday, with a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) and its epicentre located in nearby Myanmar.

LIVE! Gold scales new high of Rs 92,150 per 10 g
Delhi judge in cash row transferred to Allahabad HC
Justice Yashwant Varma, a Delhi High Court judge, has been transferred to his parent Allahabad High Court amid a controversy surrounding the alleged discovery of a large sum of cash at his official residence. The Supreme Court Collegium...

Porsche crash: 2 cops face axing for negligence in probe
Two Maharashtra Police officers are facing dismissal for alleged negligence in the investigation of a fatal Porsche crash in Pune last year. The officers were suspended for their late reporting of the incident and dereliction of duty,...

