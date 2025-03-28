HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Three medical students booked for ragging junior in Telangana

Fri, 28 March 2025
Share:
22:59
image
A case has been registered against three students of Government Medical College in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, after a first-year MBBS student accused them of ragging, police said on Friday. 

The incident occurred on March 26 in the college hostel, where the junior student alleged he was "humiliated" by senior students. 

Following his complaint, a case was registered against the three seniors, and they were counselled, the police added. 

When asked about reports of physical assault, a police official clarified that there was "no manhandling". 

The junior student specifically accused the seniors of "humiliation", and the case was registered accordingly, police added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: CSK 7 down; RCB set for easy win
IPL 2025 Updates: CSK 7 down; RCB set for easy win

Multiple quakes jolt Bangkok, Myanmar; emergency declared
Multiple quakes jolt Bangkok, Myanmar; emergency declared

According to initial reports from the US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ geosciences center, the quake occurred at midday, with a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) and its epicentre located in nearby Myanmar.

LIVE! Gold scales new high of Rs 92,150 per 10 g
LIVE! Gold scales new high of Rs 92,150 per 10 g

Delhi judge in cash row transferred to Allahabad HC
Delhi judge in cash row transferred to Allahabad HC

Justice Yashwant Varma, a Delhi High Court judge, has been transferred to his parent Allahabad High Court amid a controversy surrounding the alleged discovery of a large sum of cash at his official residence. The Supreme Court Collegium...

Porsche crash: 2 cops face axing for negligence in probe
Porsche crash: 2 cops face axing for negligence in probe

Two Maharashtra Police officers are facing dismissal for alleged negligence in the investigation of a fatal Porsche crash in Pune last year. The officers were suspended for their late reporting of the incident and dereliction of duty,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD