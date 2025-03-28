Three medical students booked for ragging junior in Telangana

22:59





The incident occurred on March 26 in the college hostel, where the junior student alleged he was "humiliated" by senior students.





Following his complaint, a case was registered against the three seniors, and they were counselled, the police added.





When asked about reports of physical assault, a police official clarified that there was "no manhandling".





The junior student specifically accused the seniors of "humiliation", and the case was registered accordingly, police added. -- PTI

