'The Eleventh Hour': Rushdie's collection of stories set for Nov 4 release

The collection of stories, scheduled to release on November 4, is touted to be "a moving, masterful collection of stories that transport us around the world from Bombay neighbourhoods to elite English universities".





It will be published under Penguin's 'Hamish' imprint in India.





"The three novellas in this volume, all written in the last twelve months, explore themes and places that have been much on my mind -- mortality, Bombay, farewells, England (especially Cambridge), anger, peace, America. And Goya and Kafka and Bosch as well.





"I'm happy that the stories, very different from one another in setting, story and technique, nevertheless manage to be in conversation with one another, and with the two stories that serve as prologue and epilogue to this threesome. I have come to think of the quintet as a single work, and I hope readers may see and enjoy it in the same way," the 77-year-old British-American author said in a statement.





Whether it's two feuding elderly men in Chennai grappling with personal tragedy amidst national disaster, or returning to the Bombay neighborhood from Midnight's Children, where a musician is unhappily married to a multibillionaire, Rushdie's upcoming book traverses the places he has lived, explored, and eventually left.





"In doing so, he asks fundamental questions we all one day face. How does one deal with, accommodate, or rail against entering the eleventh hour, the final stage of your life? How can you bid farewell to the places you have made home?" reads the description of the book. -- PTI

