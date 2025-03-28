Security alert in Mumbai after blast-riot threat

20:39

The warning was received on X on Thursday morning, with Navi Mumbai police being tagged, the official added.





It asked the Mumbai police to stay alert because "on March 31-April 1,2025, during Eid, some illegal Rohingya/Bangladeshi/Pakistani infiltrators, who stay in the areas like Dongri may incite Hindu-Muslim riots, arson and bomb blasts".





After being alerted by their Navi Mumbai counterparts, Mumbai police tightened security across the metropolis and also increased patrolling in areas like Dongri, the official said, adding that nothing suspicious or untoward had been reported as yet.





"Apart from Mumbai police personnel, the Crime Branch, the Anti Terrorism Squad and Special Branch are also on heightened vigil," he informed. -- PTI

