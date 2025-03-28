HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Security alert in Mumbai after blast-riot threat

Fri, 28 March 2025
Share:
20:39
File image
File image
Security was tightened across Mumbai after police received a social media message warning of "Hindu-Muslim riots, arson and bomb blasts" during Eid in "areas like Dongri" by "illegal Rohingya/Bangladeshi/Pakistani infiltrators", an official said on Friday. 

The warning was received on X on Thursday morning, with Navi Mumbai police being tagged, the official added. 

It asked the Mumbai police to stay alert because "on March 31-April 1,2025, during Eid, some illegal Rohingya/Bangladeshi/Pakistani infiltrators, who stay in the areas like Dongri may incite Hindu-Muslim riots, arson and bomb blasts". 

After being alerted by their Navi Mumbai counterparts, Mumbai police tightened security across the metropolis and also increased patrolling in areas like Dongri, the official said, adding that nothing suspicious or untoward had been reported as yet. 

"Apart from Mumbai police personnel, the Crime Branch, the Anti Terrorism Squad and Special Branch are also on heightened vigil," he informed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Hazlewood strikes; CSK suffer early blow
IPL 2025 Updates: Hazlewood strikes; CSK suffer early blow

Multiple quakes jolt Bangkok, Myanmar; emergency declared
Multiple quakes jolt Bangkok, Myanmar; emergency declared

According to initial reports from the US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ geosciences center, the quake occurred at midday, with a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) and its epicentre located in nearby Myanmar.

LIVE! Security alert in Mumbai after blast-riot threat
LIVE! Security alert in Mumbai after blast-riot threat

Delhi judge in cash row transferred to Allahabad HC
Delhi judge in cash row transferred to Allahabad HC

Justice Yashwant Varma, a Delhi High Court judge, has been transferred to his parent Allahabad High Court amid a controversy surrounding the alleged discovery of a large sum of cash at his official residence. The Supreme Court Collegium...

Porsche crash: 2 cops face axing for negligence in probe
Porsche crash: 2 cops face axing for negligence in probe

Two Maharashtra Police officers are facing dismissal for alleged negligence in the investigation of a fatal Porsche crash in Pune last year. The officers were suspended for their late reporting of the incident and dereliction of duty,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD