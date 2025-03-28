HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SC junks plea for FIR over cash recovery row

Fri, 28 March 2025
Share:
14:01
image
Calling it 'premature', the Supreme Court on Friday junked a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking Delhi Police to register a first information report (FIR) over the alleged discovery of burnt wads of cash from the official residence of Delhi high court judge Yashwant Varma.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said an in-house inquiry was in progress and there would be several options open to the chief justice of India the probe's conclusion.

The bench, therefore, refused to examine the plea of advocate Mathews J Nedumpara and three others.

"Once the in-house inquiry is complete, all sorts of resources are open. If required the CJI can direct the registration of FIR. Why should we go into this today?" the bench said.

The alleged cash discovery happened following a fire at Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence at around 11.35 pm on March 14, prompting the fire officers to rush to the spot.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC junks plea for FIR over cash recovery row
LIVE! SC junks plea for FIR over cash recovery row

7.7 strong quake rocks Bangkok, epicentre in Myanmar
7.7 strong quake rocks Bangkok, epicentre in Myanmar

According to initial reports from the US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ geosciences center, the quake occurred at midday, with a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) and its epicentre located in nearby Myanmar.

Fearing arrest, Kunal Kamra files for anticipatory bail
Fearing arrest, Kunal Kamra files for anticipatory bail

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, facing backlash for his jokes on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has moved the Madras High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail. Kamra, who hails from Tamil Nadu's Vullupuram district,...

SC praises protesting farmer leader as he breaks fast
SC praises protesting farmer leader as he breaks fast

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was on an indefinite hunger strike in support of various demands, has broken his fast after the Punjab government intervened and dispersed protesting farmers at Khanauri and Shambhu borders. The...

'Please Save My Mum'
'Please Save My Mum'

'Doctors feel they have a duty to prolong a heartbeat at all costs.''And a son or a daughter feels, I can't let my mum die. I have to save her at all costs.''They think saving is just prolonging life. But the person suffers.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD