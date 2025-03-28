Salman wearing 'Ram Edition' watch 'haram': Cleric

19:55

Actor Salman Khan wearing a 'Ram Edition' watch/Image courtesy Instagram





In a press statement issued on Friday, Maulana Razvi said he had received inquiries regarding Islamic law concerning Salman Khan's actions.





"I have been asked about Shariat's ruling about Salman Khan. I tell you the Shariat's ruling about the work done by him, that he is wearing a Ram Edition watch made for the promotion of Ram Mandir. Wearing such a watch in hand being a Muslim is illegal and haram," he said.





The Maulana emphasised that Salman Khan, as a prominent Indian figure with a large Muslim fan base, should refrain from activities deemed un-Islamic.-- PTI

Barelvi cleric and All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi has declared Bollywood actor Salman Khan wearing a 'Ram Edition' watch, which intends to promote the Ram Mandir, as(forbidden in Islam).