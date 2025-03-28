HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Salman wearing 'Ram Edition' watch 'haram': Cleric

Fri, 28 March 2025
19:55
Actor Salman Khan wearing a 'Ram Edition' watch/Image courtesy Instagram
Barelvi cleric and All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi has declared Bollywood actor Salman Khan wearing a 'Ram Edition' watch, which intends to promote the Ram Mandir, as haram (forbidden in Islam).

In a press statement issued on Friday, Maulana Razvi said he had received inquiries regarding Islamic law concerning Salman Khan's actions.

"I have been asked about Shariat's ruling about Salman Khan. I tell you the Shariat's ruling about the work done by him, that he is wearing a Ram Edition watch made for the promotion of Ram Mandir. Wearing such a watch in hand being a Muslim is illegal and haram," he said. 

The Maulana emphasised that Salman Khan, as a prominent Indian figure with a large Muslim fan base, should refrain from activities deemed un-Islamic.-- PTI




