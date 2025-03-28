Rupee rises 24 paise to close at 85.50 against US dollar

20:57





In March this year the local unit appreciated 2.17 percent, the maximum since November 2018 when the local unit had registered a gain of over 5 percent.





In the current financial year the rupee has depreciated more than 2 percent.





On April 2, 2024 it was quoted at 83.42 against the US dollar.





Forex dealers said the domestic unit has witnessed significant appreciation supported by robust foreign fund inflows into the capital market.





Foreign investors have infused over Rs 32,000 crore in the past six consecutive trading sessions.





However, sharp upside for the local unit was restricted by weak domestic markets and rising US dollar. Moreover, investors also grappled with the potential economic impact of growing global trade concerns.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.64 then touched an intraday high of 85.40 and a low of 85.70 against the greenback.





The unit ended the session at 85.50 against the dollar, registering a gain of 24 paise from its previous closing level. -- PTI

