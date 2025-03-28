HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pastor Bajinder Singh found guilty in 2018 sexual harassment case

Fri, 28 March 2025
18:35
A local court in Punjab's Mohali on Friday convicted self-styled Christian preacher Bajinder Singh in a 2018 sexual harassment case. 

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on April 1. 

Pastor Bajinder Singh had been booked on sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to sexual harassment, based on complaint filed by a woman at Zirakpur police station in Mohali in 2018. 

The complainant had alleged that Bajinder lured her by promising to take her abroad. 

He had raped her and made a video of it. 

The pastor has been booked in another sexual harassment case as well on February 28, based on complaint from a 22-year-old woman. 

The self-styled preacher runs two churches -- The Church of Glory and Wisdom at Tajpur in Jalandhar and another in Majri in Mohali district. -- PTI

