Parents kill adopted daughter, cops quickly stop burial

Fri, 28 March 2025
10:14
The incident has shades of the Asunta case where a couple killed their adopted daughter
A couple from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has been arrested for allegedly killing their adopted 4-year-old daughter, an official said on Friday. 

Sillod residents and accused Fauzia Shaikh (27) and her husband Faheem Shaikh (35) also tried to hush up the alleged crime by attempting to carry out the child's final rites hastily, he said. 

The couple has told the police that they had adopted the child, Aayat, six months ago. The kid was taken to the sub-district hospital around 3 am on Wednesday, but doctors declared her dead. 

However, someone from their locality tipped the police that the child did not die of any natural causes, like an illness or some health condition, the official said. Police moved swiftly and stopped Fauzia and Faheem from burying Aayat's body, which was sent for post-mortem. 

"Autopsy pointed to multiple injuries on Aayat's body. Fauzia told the police that she would beat up the child. While we have booked the couple for murder, we are also trying to ascertain if they adopted the child legally, said the official from the Sillod police station. After the completion of all formalities, the child was buried on Thursday evening. The parents will be presented in court today (Friday)," the official added. PTI

