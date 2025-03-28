HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Mohanlal-Prithviraj film 'L2: Empuraan' earns Rs 22 cr on Day 1

Fri, 28 March 2025
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, earned Rs 22 crore across India on its opening day, according to trade tracking website Sacnilk. 

L2: Empuraan, which released in theatres on Thursday, is the second installment of the action franchise Lucifer

Malayalam cinema star Mohanlal reprises his role of Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi-Ab'raam from the previous movie. 

According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film collected Rs 19.45 crore in Malayalam, Rs 1.2 crores in Telugu, Rs 80 lakh in Tamil, Rs 50 lakh in Hindi, and Rs 5 lakh in Kannada. 

The film team's are yet to share the official box office figures. 

On Wednesday, the makers claimed that L2: Empuraan had collected Rs 80 crore through pre-sale reservations alone. 

Previously, the highest opening collection for a Malayalam movie in India was Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham (2024), which amassed over Rs 7.6 crore net on day one. 

And before that, Mohanlal's national-award winning film Marakkar: The Lion of The Arabian Sea earned Rs 6.8 crore nett when it was released in 2021. -- PTI

