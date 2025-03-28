HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi's Entry Puts Truth Social On India's Digital Map

Fri, 28 March 2025
Share:
17:05
image
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi joining social networking site Truth Social on March 17, sharing a picture of himself with US President Donald Trump on stage in 2019, the app's popularity has surged in India, with downloads hitting new highs in the country. 

Truth Social is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group and has been used by the American president as a powerful tool to make key announcements and share his views with the world.

The platform was launched by Trump in 2022, a year after he was banned from major social media sites like Facebook, Twitter (now X), and Alphabet's YouTube. In India, based on Sensor Tower data from the Apple Store, Truth Social climbed from being ranked 375th on March 10 in the list of most downloaded social networking apps to 25th on March 17 and 13th on March 18.

Modi said he was 'delighted' to be on the platform, 'engaging in meaningful conversations'. A similar jump in downloads was observed when Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal flew to the US to begin talks on a proposed bilateral trade agreement between the two countries on March 3.

According to Sensor Tower, Truth Social's download rank on the Apple Store went from 341 on February 28 to 40 on March 3 and 61 on March 4. On Google Play Store, Truth Social also saw a significant climb among social apps two days after Modi's announcement. 

On March 19, its ranking among the most downloaded apps rose by 52 spots, from 144 on March 18 to 92 on March 19 and March 20, according to Sensor Tower data. 

There was also some buzz when Goyal visited the US, with the app's ranking rising to 277 on March 6 before falling sharply, only to recover following Modi's announcement. In other countries affected by US tariffs, the app's performance has been mixed. In Canada, Truth Social maintained a consistent download rank of 16 throughout March on Google Play Store, and fluctuated between 12th and 16th place on Apple Store between March 6 and March 20. 

In Mexico, the app showed limited traction, peaking at 111 in March and dropping 289 on March 19. In the US, the app is performing reasonably well, with rankings between 20 and 25 throughout March, though it remains well below Elon Musk's X and Facebook's Threads, which continue to lead in downloads.

On iPhones, Truth Social's ranking ranged between 12 and 25 from February 25 to March 20.

Surajeet Das Gupta, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

Multiple quakes jolt Bangkok, Myanmar; emergency declared
Multiple quakes jolt Bangkok, Myanmar; emergency declared

According to initial reports from the US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ geosciences center, the quake occurred at midday, with a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) and its epicentre located in nearby Myanmar.

LIVE! 90 missing in building collapse in Bangkok after quake
LIVE! 90 missing in building collapse in Bangkok after quake

Cash row judge absent from HC administrative panels
Cash row judge absent from HC administrative panels

Justice Yashwant Varma, embroiled in the cash discovery row following a fire at his residence, has been excluded from all administrative committees of the Delhi High Court. The committees were recently reconstituted, with all other...

Woman's body found in suitcase, husband attempts suicide
Woman's body found in suitcase, husband attempts suicide

The husband of a 32-year-old woman, found dead in a suitcase in Bengaluru, is the main suspect in her murder. He fled to Pune after the crime and attempted suicide by consuming poison. The police have detained him and are awaiting his...

Rayadu's controversial views on Dhoni-obsessed fans
Rayadu's controversial views on Dhoni-obsessed fans

'The support is phenomenal. But, as you go on and play, then you realise they are MS Dhoni fans before they are CSK fans.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD