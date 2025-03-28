Modi to visit Thailand, Sri Lanka next week for...

10:56





Following the Thailand visit, the Prime Minister will travel to Sri Lanka on a State Visit from April 4 to 6. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "At the invitation of the Prime Minister of Thailand, H.E. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Bangkok, Thailand from 3 - 4 April 2025 to participate in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit to be held on 4 April 2025, hosted by Thailand, the current BIMSTEC Chair, and for an Official Visit.





This will be Prime Minister's third visit to Thailand." This would be the first physical meeting of the BIMSTEC Leaders since the 4th BIMSTEC Summit, held in Kathmandu, Nepal, in 2018. The 5th BIMSTEC Summit, held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, was conducted virtually on March 22. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangkok from April 3 to 4 to participate in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, hosted by Thailand, the current BIMSTEC Chair, and for an official visit.