HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Man held for brandishing air rifle while travelling in Hyderabad

Fri, 28 March 2025
Share:
23:56
image
A 21-year-old man, who shot a social media reel allegedly showing an air rifle while travelling in an open-top vehicle in Hyderabad was apprehended along with the driver, the police said on Friday. 

The accused, a videographer by profession, used the air rifle and shot the video around 10 days ago and posted it on a social media platform, they said. 

 After the video went viral, a social media user urged the city police to take action against the videographer as he was travelling in the open-top vehicle in a "rash and negligent" manner by showing a firearm and creating public nuisance. 

A case was registered in Banjara Hills Police Station and during the course of the investigation, police apprehended the accused along with the vehicle's driver, a police official said on Friday. 

The police also seized the four-wheeler and the firearm (air rifle), a release from Hyderabad Police said. 

"He created a reel showing he is travelling in an open top vehicle with the air rifle in his hand, which is against the law and attracts the Arms Act," police said. Further investigation is on. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Multiple quakes jolt Bangkok, Myanmar; emergency declared
Multiple quakes jolt Bangkok, Myanmar; emergency declared

According to initial reports from the US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ geosciences center, the quake occurred at midday, with a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) and its epicentre located in nearby Myanmar.

LIVE! Fresh bail for Asaram for 3 months on medical grounds
LIVE! Fresh bail for Asaram for 3 months on medical grounds

IPL PIX: Dominant RCB hand CSK a thrashing!
IPL PIX: Dominant RCB hand CSK a thrashing!

RCB handed CSK a 50-run thrashing -- their biggest defeat at home in the IPL.

Kunal Kamra granted anticipatory bail in Shinde case
Kunal Kamra granted anticipatory bail in Shinde case

Comedian Kunal Kamra has been granted interim anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court in a case filed against him for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a stand-up comedy...

2 killed, 30 hurt as Nepal monarchists clash with cops
2 killed, 30 hurt as Nepal monarchists clash with cops

Nepal police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse pro-monarchy demonstrators who torched a house and tried to break security barricades in Kathmandu. The protesters chanted slogans demanding the restoration of the monarchy in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD