Last Friday namaz of Ramzan passes off peacefully in UP

Fri, 28 March 2025
16:14
File pic
Alvida Jumma Namaz, the final Friday prayer of Ramzan, was offered peacefully in mosques across Uttar Pradesh, with heightened security arrangements in place, government officials said. 

Security measures were intensified across the state in anticipation of the Friday namaz, with additional police forces deployed in the sensitive areas of every district.

In Lucknow, the Alvida Namaz was conducted peacefully, with tight security ensuring a smooth event. No untoward incidents were reported. In Sambhal, which has been tense since the violence on November 24 last year, the farewell prayers were also offered peacefully.

Sambhal District Magistrate (DM) Rajender Pensiya spoke to journalists, attributing the peaceful conduct of the prayers to strong public support. He noted that members of the peace committee had deployed volunteers who worked in cooperation with the police and administration, ensuring a calm and orderly prayer service. -- PTI

